Collin County reports 14 new COVID-19 related cases

Health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 22, bringing the adjusted reported total to 584 confirmed cases.

There are 149 active cases and 421 that have successfully recovered.

There are 17 cases hospitalized and 14 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 4,288 negative tests and 873 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 82 year old female

Anna – 24 and 55 year old males

Celina – 52 year old male

Dallas – 49 year old male

Lavon – 22 year old female

McKinney – 50 year old male

Plano – 57 year old female and 21, 40 and 57 year old males

Prosper – 22 year old female

Unincorporated area of Collin County – 26 and 51 year old males

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

From staff reports. [email protected]