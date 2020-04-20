Rep. Taylor to host telephone town hall for Collin County senior citizens

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (TX-03) will be hosting a live telephone town hall specifically to address concerns and questions from Collin County senior citizens at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.

Register online at vantaylor.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=23&Preview=true or call 972-202-4150.

The town hall is open to residents of the Third District, Taylor will be joined by experts from AARP and the Social Security Administration, as well as geriatrician and medical expert, Dr. David Winter, MD, who will be on hand to answer important medical questions.

State Representatives Jeff Leach and Matt Shaheen will also be available to answer questions about Texas’ coronavirus response.