Tax estimate mailings delayed

Because of work adjustments made at Collin Central Appraisal District in the face of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, property tax estimates will be mailed about a month later than usual and corresponding deadlines are being extended.

Tax estimates were originally scheduled to be mailed top Collin County property owners this week, but the mailing has been delayed until about May 15, Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin reported.

Daffin pointed out that much of his staff is currently working remotely from their homes and those that are in the office are practicing social distancing. He estimated that only 20-25 percent of staff is in the office at one time.

“We’re looking at a mail date of May 15, which puts the real property protest date until June 15,” the chief appraiser said.

Taxing entities should get estimates of property values by the end of April to start budget work.

The deadline to file business personal property renditions has been extended until May 15 and open space agricultural land applications are due on June 1.

Appraisal Review Board hearings have been rescheduled to May 21-July 3, but the deadline for the CAD to provide taxing entities with certified property appraisal numbers remains July 25.

Daffin reported that property values are based on a Jan. 1, 2020, date and that field work by appraisers wrapped up in February. Appraisers can still conduct drive-by assessments to verify data and still observe COVID-19 safety guidelines.

For more stories like this, see the April 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]