COVID-19 cases updated by Collin County officials

Collin County Health Care Services reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 15, bringing the reported total to 494 confirmed cases.
There are 200 active cases and 284 that have successfully recovered.
There are 15 cases hospitalized and 10 have died from COVID-19 related illness.
The county reported 2,872 negative tests and 854 People Under Monitoring
New confirmed cases by community are:
Allen –30 and 44 year old female, 8 year old boy and 28 year old male
Anna – 56 year old female
Dallas – 55 and 66 year old female
Frisco – 27 year old male
McKinney – 27, 52, 59, 85 and 86 year old female and a 56 and 66 year old male
Melissa – 31 year old female
Plano – 20, 41 and 65 year old female and 24, 43, 54 and 58 year old males
Princeton – 20 year old female
Prosper – infant female
From staff reports. [email protected]