Collin County update includes 18 new COVID cases

Additional case confirmed in Wylie

Collin County health authorities reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 11, bringing the reported total to 441* confirmed cases. There are 208 active cases and 226 that have successfully recovered.

There are 26 cases hospitalized and 7 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 1,804 negative tests and 618 People Under Monitoring

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen -38, 46 and 63 year old males

Anna – 22 year old female

Dallas – 21, 40 and 68 year old males

Farmersville – 53 year old male

Frisco – 64 year old female

McKinney – 29, 40, 42 and 50 year old males

Plano – 35 and 73 year old female and 53 and 67 year old males

Wylie – 88 year old female

Note* – The total confirmed cases do not equal yesterday’s confirmed cases plus today’s new cases. We are reporting the updated numbers as of 6 p.m. April 11 from Collin County health officials and will clarify the total as we get new information.

From staff reports. [email protected]