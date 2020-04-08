Council reverses election decision

After hearing comments from 27 residents, the Wylie City Council beat a hasty retreat last week and voted to postpone the May 2 municipal election until Nov. 3.

The unanimous vote was taken in an emergency session called with a 1-hour notice Thursday, April 3, that followed a special called meeting to amend resolutions for the May 2 election and to approve rental of election equipment from Collin County. Those items were shelved.

For the full story, see the April 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]