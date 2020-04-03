Collin County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Collin County health authorities reported a second COVID-19 related death today. The 41 year old woman from Anna died in a local hospital and had underlying health conditions according to authorities.
Officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in in the county as of 6 p.m. this evening, April 3, bringing the total to 256 confirmed cases. There are 163 active cases and 91 cases have recovered.
There are 27 cases hospitalized.
New confirmed cases by community are:
Allen – 41 year old male, 20, 26 and 51 year old females
Anna – 71 year old male
Celina – 39 year old female and a 42 year old male
Dallas – 26 year old female and a 55 year old male
Fairview – 72 year old female
Farmersville – 13 year old female
Frisco – 34 year old female, 39 and 40 year old males
McKinney – 26, 28, 33, 41, 45, 47, 50 and 60 year old males and a 51 year old female
Melissa – 35 year old female
Murphy – 26 year old female and a 46 year-old male
Plano – 42 year old male and a 56 year-old female
Richardson – 19 year old female
From staff reports. [email protected]