Collin County updates COVID-19 cases

Collin County health authorities reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of 7 p.m. this evening, April 2, bringing the county total to 227 confirmed cases. There are 156 active cases and 70 cases have recovered.

Total deaths is still at one and 26 cases are hospitalized.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen – 61 year-old male, 26 year-old female

Dallas – 29, 55, 69 and 73 year-old males

Farmersville – 46 year-old female (1st reported case)

Frisco – 32 and 61 year-old males

McKinney – 27 and 45 year-old males and a 25 year-old female

Plano – 44, 51, 64, 64 and 71 year-old males and 60 and 69 year-old females

Wylie – 45 year-old male

Source: Collin County health officials, April 2, 2020

From staff reports. [email protected]