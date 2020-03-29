Six new COVID-19 cases reported to Collin County



Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Collin County health authority as of 4 p.m. Mar 29, four of which involved hospitalization. Total cases reported, to date: 134.

Plano: 3

Female, 43, hospitalized, no underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and no reported contact with another case;

Female, 29, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel and no reported contact with another case;

Female, 55, hospitalized, no other information available at this time;

Frisco: 2

Female, 37, hospitalized, no known underlying health conditions, no recent travel and no reported contacts with another case;

Female, 50, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, recent domestic travel and no reported contact with another case;

Celina: 1

Female, 65, hospitalized, no additional information available at this time;

Note: These orders apply to the entire county. Your city may have additional restrictions.

Any person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is hereby ordered to stay home.

If any person in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, all persons in the household are hereby ordered to stay home.

Any person who believes he or she is at higher risk for severe illness and who believes he or she may be compromised from exposure to COVID-19 is hereby ordered to stay home…

All persons in Collin County are hereby ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities.

All businesses and employers are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.

All persons are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities.

Public Health Report

There are 86 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

There have been 128 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

41 people have successfully recovered. 11 are hospitalized and 75 remain in home isolation.

There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

There have been 710 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

There are 154 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

