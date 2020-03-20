Wylie has first official positive COVID-19

From staff reports

Public health officials at the Collin County Health Services department reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 tonight, bringing Collin County’s total of confirmed cases to 27. Three are from Plano, two from McKinney, and one each from Dallas, Frisco, Richardson and Wylie. They are:

A 67-year-old Plano man who traveled outside the country. He has no underlying health conditions, isolating at home.

A woman in Wylie, 56, who is self-isolating at home and has no underlying health conditions. She is reported to have traveled within the U.S. recently.

A 51-year-old man in McKinney with no underlying health conditions who is currently self-quarantined. His cased is not travel related.

A man from McKinney, also 51, who has no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and who is isolated at home.

A Plano man, 48, with no reported travel, no underlying health conditions, and under self-quarantine at home.

A 67-year-old Plano woman who recently traveled within the U.S., who is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions.

A 73-year-old man in Dallas who traveled within the U.S., who is self-isolating at home, and has no underlying health conditions.

A 49-year-old Richardson woman who traveled out of the country recently. She is isolating in her home and is reported to have an underlying health condition.

A 20-year-old woman in Frisco with underlying health conditions, isolated at home, and no reported travel.

We will update this situation as soon as we have additional information.