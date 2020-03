A 13th Covid-19 case in Collin County was announced Wednesday by county health officials, an increase from nine at the start of the day.

Testing positive for the disease to date are individuals from Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Anna. A 64-year-old Plano man died from complications of the virus.

There are 74 persons under monitoring for the disease in the county.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]