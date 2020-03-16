Disaster declaration issued for Collin County

This morning, Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a disaster declaration for the county.

The declaration is meant to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, which has now infected eight people in Collin County. President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott issued similar declarations last week.

“Since the first news of the coronavirus outbreak, Collin County has been working diligently with the state of Texas and our local cities to prepare for this eventuality,” Hill said. “We stand ready to partner with and support our communities in any way necessary. We all have to work together to safeguard the health of our community. This declaration ensures that we are able to access and share strategic resources and supplies as they become available.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]