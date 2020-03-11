3 seek unexpired council term

The deadline to sign up for a special election to Place 2 on the Wylie City Council expired last week with three candidates seeking the job.

First to throw his hat in the ring on Feb. 19 was Dave Strang, a solution engineer. He was joined Feb. 26 by engineering manager Thomas Ambrose and by service advisor Kirstin Duren Dodd March 3.

The three candidates are running to fill the remaining year of a 3-year term that is being vacated by Matthew Porter, who is running unopposed for Mayor this spring. Voters also will award full 3-year terms for Place 5 and Place 6 on the council.

Because it was not known that Place 2 would become vacant until after the regular election filing started, candidates for the unexpired term will be on a separate ballot than the other two council spots and mayoral election.

The municipal election is set for May 2. Early voting will be conducted April 20-28.

For more stories like this, see the March 11 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]