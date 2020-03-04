Death sentence given in slaying

The killer of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who lived in Wylie, in February 2018 was sentenced to death last week by a Collin County jury.

After deliberating eight hours last Thursday, Jan. 25, jurors assessed defendant Brandon McCall, 28, the death penalty, concluding almost two weeks of testimony in the case. The jury found McCall guilty a week earlier, and heard testimony in the sentencing phase of the trial last week.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]