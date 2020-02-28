Early voting ends today

Wylie voters have a few hours left to participate in early voting for the March 3 primary.

Early voting will end at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Ballots will be split into Democratic and Republican primaries, featuring races from presidential nominees all the way to county constables.

Nearby polls are at Smith Public Library, 300 Country Club Road; Murphy Community Center, 205 N. Murphy Road; Parker City Hall, 5700 E. Parker Road; and Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road.

Voters must be at least 18 years of age and show an acceptable form of photographic identification at the polling place. Acceptable forms of identification are a Texas Driver License, Texas Election Identification Certification issued by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Military Identification Care, U.S. Citizenship Certificate, or U.S. Passport.

If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; or a U.S. or state birth certificate.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]