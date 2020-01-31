Students mourn death of classmate

Students and teachers at Wylie High School mourned the death this week of a senior student-athlete, Azaan Abdellatif, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at his home in Murphy.

Family members reported to police that Abdellatif, 18, was unresponsive shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Murphy police responded and conducted an investigation and contacted the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 18-year-old was a senior student who played football, wrestled and ran track for the Pirates. He was selected as a first team All-District safety for the 2019 football season.

“He was an amazing young man with a brilliant future ahead of him. He possessed a charisma that was so attractive to his friends and all that knew him,” WHS Principal Virdie Montgomery said. “He was a magnificent athlete with prowess on the football field and the wrestling mat. He was loyal and he worked hard. He was an honor student and a member of the WHS National Honor Society.”

Nearly 1,000 people attended a vigil held Thursday, Jan. 30 at the high school. Counselors were on the WHS campus and other schools Abdellatif attended.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]