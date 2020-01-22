Fire station design funds approved

Wylie City Council last week approved additional funds to design Fire Station No. 4, but stopped short of hiring an architectural firm until a timeline for the project can be pinned down.

The council met in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Municipal Complex.

Fire Station No. 4 will be located on McMillen Road near Lewis Street to provide better coverage in the northwest part of town. Tentative opening of the new station is in 2023.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]