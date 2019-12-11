Downtown Wylie wants to attract more visitors

Improving the walkability of the downtown Wylie area in order to attract more visitors rose to the top of a list ranked last week by members of Wylie Downtown Merchants Association.

The exercise was conducted by North Central Texas Council of Governments specialists at the monthly WDMA meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bold Barbecue.

NCTCOG is working to develop a vision plan for the downtown area to turn it into a destination for shopping and entertainment. The COG was invited by the city to help develop a downtown plan, which will cost Wylie nothing.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]