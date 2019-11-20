Utility rate work sessions begin

In a pair of work sessions last week, Wylie City Council heard presentations on the start of a new water and sewer rate study, and on billing for those utilities.

The work sessions were held Tuesday, Nov. 12, immediately after a regular council session at the Municipal Complex.

An overview of the rate study process was given by Matthew Garrett of NewGen Strategies in Dallas. The company performed a rate study for Wylie two years ago, and information from their report was used to adjust water and sewer rates.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]