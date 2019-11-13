County Medicaid program to be discussed

Collin County commissioners will conduct a public hearing Monday, Nov. 18, to discuss the county’s role as anchor to the Texas Health and Human Services Waiver 115 Medicaid program.

The public hearing is during the 1:30 p.m. meeting of the commissioners’ court at the Collin County Administrative Building, 2300 Bloomdale Road, in McKinney.

Waiver 115 allows the state to expand Medicaid managed care while preserving hospital funding, provides incentive payments for health care improvements and directs more funding to hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured patients.

Collin County joined with Grayson and Rockwall counties in 2013 to create Rural Healthcare Partnership 18 to continue participation in the Medicaid waiver program. The public hearing is to update information about medical providers, required outcomes and anchor activities for 2019-20.

The update allows providers to continue services for Medicaid, low income and uninsured adults and children that would not otherwise be available. It expands community base healthcare to reduce unnecessary hospital admissions, readmissions and use of emergency care.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]