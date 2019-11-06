Wreck claims four Community students

The names of four Community High School Students killed Tuesday, Nov. 5, in a wreck on Hwy. 78 at Main Street were released by Lavon Police Department.

The fatalities include Andrew Miller and Jordan Kidd, both 17 years old, and Marilyn Dominguez and Secily Lackey, both 16 years old.

Lavon Police Chief Michael Jones reported that the four students were northbound in a pickup truck at about 5:45 p.m. when the vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic lanes and collided head-on with a southbound van. Jones noted that the roadway was wet at the time of the wreck.

Three adults in the van were taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

“The investigation into the cause of the accident will be a long process. The Lavon Police Department will not have any further information as to the results of the investigation until it is completed,” Jones said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

The highway was closed for 11 hours while officers cleared the scene and conducted investigative steps.

Assisting in the investigation were Lavon Fire Department, Nevada Fire Department, Wylie Fire-Rescue, Wylie Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Community ISD in Nevada had counselors available Wednesday to support students and staff.

Community pastors conducted a memorial service Wednesday evening at Braves Stadium.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of the families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones. The Cities of Lavon and Nevada, as well as the surrounding communities share in the grief of this tragic loss of four young lives,” Jones said.

