Veterans Day program set at Wylie Stadium

Military veterans will be honored Monday, Nov. 11, by Wylie Independent School District with a reception and Veterans Day program by Air Force Junior ROTC cadets.

All area veterans are invited to a pre-event reception with light breakfast from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the student-run 544 Cafe on the Wylie High School campus. A shuttle will run from the football stadium parking lot to the cafe.

The Veterans Day program in Wylie Stadium starts at 10:40 a.m. and ends by 11:30 a.m. The program by AFJROTC is open to the public.

For the full story, see the Nov. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]