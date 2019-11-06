Council again tables development approval

Wylie City Council again tabled a decision sought for The District multi-use development on the west side of town, agreed to begin a project to install smart meters for water use readings and backed off a proposal to raise impact fees to help offset infrastructure costs associated with new construction.

The council met in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Municipal Complex, 300 Country Club Road.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]