WISD gets clean financial audit

Wylie Independent School District received an unmodified, clean, audit of its finances for fiscal year 2018-19 and a superior rating on the 2019 School Financial Rating System of Texas.

School board members heard reports on district finances at its regular meeting held Monday, Oct. 21.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Michele Trongaard reported that the district scored a 98 on the Texas Education Agency FIRST scorecard, reaching or surpassing all 14 financial indicators for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

For the full story, see the Oct. 30 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]