New fire stations discussed in workshop

In a workshop last week, Wylie City Council discussed construction of a new Fire Station No. 2, which would replace an existing facility, and Fire Station No. 4 to be located in the northwest part of town.

The workshop was conducted immediately after a regular council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe explained that he was seeking direction from the council on how to proceed in getting designs for the two stations and introduced representatives of Brown, Reynolds, Watford Architects, Gary Devries and Steven Hilt.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]