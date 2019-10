As they have many times over the years, a group of volunteers from Wylie United Methodist Church volunteered a Saturday to help the less fortunate in the community by building a wheelchair ramp at a residence.

The build, in Southfork Mobile Home Park on McCreary Road, took place Saturday, Oct. 28 and replaced an older ramp that was no longer considered safe.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]