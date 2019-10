An investigation by Wylie police and Collin County sheriff’s deputies led to the indictment last week of Travis Carnes, 50, of Terrell on multiple child pornography complaints.

Carnes was indicted by the Collin County grand jury on 16 counts of possession of child pornography and one county of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]