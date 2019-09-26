Sachse woman hit by van

Another person – there have been six since classes began Aug. 15 – has been struck by a vehicle in a Wylie ISD crosswalk.

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 20, a 37-year-old Sachse woman was crossing Meadowbluff Lane near Whitt Elementary when a van hit her. The driver, who did not remain at the scene, was identified as a 46-year-old Sachse resident and issued a citation for fleeing.

Although the pedestrian’s injuries were minor, she noted that she still requires follow-up appointments to ensure full recovery. She owns a business in Sachse and had to close on Friday to treat her injuries.

The incident occurred in an unmanned crosswalk, but Texas law states that pedestrians have the right-of-way regardless of whether or not the crosswalk is marked. However, if the intersection contains a signal, walkers must wait until given the proper signal and only cross in the designated area.

Depending on the city, fines for speeding or driving distracted in a school zone can rise to $200. Fines are typically doubled when pulled over in a school zone.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]