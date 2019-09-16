U.S. Rep mobile office plans Wylie visit

Residents of Wylie and the surrounding area could have a say in what’s addressed in the House of Representatives.

The mobile office of U.S. Rep Colin Allred (D-32) will pay Wylie a visit Wednesday, Sept. 18. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., representatives will be available at the Senior Recreation Center.

This gives the public a chance to ask questions, give comments and provide input about what they want addressed.

Allred’s office conducts “mobile office hours” so that all his constituents have a chance to meet with his staff. He will not be in attendance himself.

According to his website, his main priorities in the House are “(lowering) health care costs, protecting Medicare and Social Security, and creating an economy that works for everyone.” In Washington, D.C., he serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure, Foreign Affairs and Veterans’ Affairs committees.

The Senior Recreation Center is located at 800 Thomas Street, #100.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]