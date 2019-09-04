Gas station proposal has some residents fuming

More than two dozen Wylie residents declared at a city council meeting last week that they did not want a gas station near their backyards and the council granted their request by denying a zoning change request for the business.

The comments were heard for more than an hour during a public hearing at the council meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 27. Four other public hearings were also conducted during the session.

For the full story, see the Sept. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]