Girl on bicycle hit in crosswalk

A 14-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to a hospital Tuesday morning when she sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle.

The incident occurred about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of E. Brown Street and Anson Parkway.

Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the girl alert and responsive, and she was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries, Wylie Police spokesman Sgt. Donald English reported.

Initial investigation determined that the girl was riding her bicycle through a crosswalk at Brown and Anson when she was struck by a truck, English said.

The accident remains under investigation.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]