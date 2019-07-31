Seven indicted in Wylie case

A Collin County grand jury last week indicted seven individuals on a count of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity as the result of a months-long investigation that involved multiple agencies and collaboration with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

On December 13, 2018, Wylie police responded to Walmart in reference to the theft of a large quantity of ink cartridges by multiple individuals. A subsequent investigation revealed that several Walmarts across the DFW area were experiencing similar thefts, Sgt. Donald English reported.

Detectives coordinated with several police agencies, Walmart Global Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office to identify and indict seven of the suspects involved in the thefts. The suspects were identified as, Brandon Daughtery, 34, of Cedar Hill; Reanna Dorton, 24 of Dallas; Preston Sandifer, 58, of Dallas; Johnathan Shorter, 30, of Dallas; Berlenthia Turner, 50, of Dallas; Rodrick Williams, 46, of Dallas; and Jaroy Rogers, 21, of Dallas.

At this time, it has been determined that these individuals are part of a ring that is responsible for 19 confirmed thefts documented within the police reports from 12 police agencies in four different counties, Sgt. English reported.

The estimated loss of property at this time is in excess of $121,000. These incidents remain under investigation and could result in future arrests and indictments.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]