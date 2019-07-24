Wylie jobless rate below 3 percent

At 2.8 percent, the unemployment rate for Wylie in June was well below that of Texas and the United States, figures released by Texas Workforce Commission show.

Unemployment for the state in June was 3.6 percent and for the country was 3.8 percent.

“June’s unemployment rate is a historic win for employers and workers across the state,” said TWC Chair Ruth R. Hughs. “It is a reflection of our excellent businesses, skilled workforce and the hard work of every Texan.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

