Pornography, animal cruelty charged

Two Wylie men were arrested recently by Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of animal cruelty and possession of child pornography and remain in jail under bond.

Arrested on July 10 were Sean Erroll Bartlett, 38, and his stepson Logan Ray Bridgefarmer. Bartlett faces both felony charges and was jailed under $150,000 bond and Bridgefarmer was in jail under $75,000 bond on the animal cruelty charge.

Capt. Nick Bristow reported that deputies received information that led to execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Pheasant Ridge in Wylie.

While executing the warrant, deputies discovered child pornography on a computer and a video produced by the two men of a dachshund dog being tortured, Bristow said.

Bartlett and Bridgefarmer were booked into Collin County Detention Center.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]