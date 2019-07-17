Wylie mayor explains how tax dollars are spent at luncheon

Touting the benefits and plans of their communities, three area mayors and one mayor pro tem spoke at the annual Mayoral Luncheon hosted by Sachse Chamber of Commerce.

Representing area cities were Murphy Mayor pro tem Jennifer Berthiaume, Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian, Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue and Sachse Mayor Mike Felix.

The event was held Tuesday, July 9, at Woodbridge Golf Course. Guests were welcomed by Chamber Chairman Barry Young, Tom Withrow of North Pointe Church of Christ offered the invocation and state Rep. Candy Noble led the pledge of allegiance.

Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson, which provides legal services for cities, sponsored the luncheon.

Hogue took his allotted time to give a primer on city budgeting, specifically how property tax dollars are spent.

For the full story, see the July 17 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]