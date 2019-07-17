Budget workshops begin; council hears requests

The Wylie City Council got to work on the 2019-20 budget last week by conducting a pair of workshops to try and get a handle on how much money will be available in the next fiscal year and what items need funding.

Department heads addressed the council on Tuesday, July 9, and Thursday, July 11, to list accomplishments of the current year and future goals. City administrative and budget staff have taken departmental requests and pared them down to what they feel is affordable in the next fiscal year.

City Manager Chris Holsted reported that budget calculations are based on the council adopting the effective property tax rate, the levy at which tax bill will not rise for most existing property owners. By calculating from the effective tax rate, any property tax revenue increase comes from new property added to rolls since last year, about $171 million.

For the full story, see the July 17 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]