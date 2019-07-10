The East Beast hits the track again

With a few tweaks, the “East Beast” solar car of Wylie East High School hits the track again next week to compete against teams from across the country in the 2019 Solar Car Challenge.

This year, solar cars built by high school teams report to Texas Motor Speedway for a week of activity that includes four days on the track. In 2018, WEHS students placed second in their class in a race from Fort Worth to California.

“We are a little different than we were last year,” Tony Roseberry, CTE industrial trades teacher said.

“We took off about 60 pounds and have a lighter front end,” the teacher explained. “We keep finding more ways to lighten it.”

The racer, powered by an electric motor that is charged through solar panels, now weighs in at about 725 pounds. Between the 2017 and 2018 races, the team cut the car’s weight by about 150 pounds, partly by replacing a steel frame with an aluminum frame.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]