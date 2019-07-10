Parker Road work slightly delayed

Even though there does not seem to be much construction activity on the project to enlarge Parker Road, the job is only a few weeks behind schedule at this point and may well be caught up by its contracted finish date in November 2020.

Texas Department of Transportation engineer Brenan Honey reported that road building crews have been idle recently while a water pipeline is relocated from the north to the south side of the road.

The TxDOT engineer said that heavy spring rains and some enhancements added to the pipeline part of the project have caused a delay of about four weeks at this point. Part of the enhancements is adding some fire hydrants, which required boring under the road for each hydrant.

For the full story, see the July 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]