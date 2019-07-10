Wednesday, 10 July, 2019
Parker Road work slightly delayed

A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. tomorrow until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be between 95 and 100 degrees with heat index between 105 and 110 degrees. Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if individuals and pets are not adequately cooled or hydrated.

Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time , as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outdoors. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. ... See MoreSee Less

