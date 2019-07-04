Breaking news: 6-year-old drowns in Lake Lavon

A 6-year-old boy drowned in Lake Lavon during the Fourth of July holiday.

According to information released by Collin County Sheriff Office Captain Nick Bristow, deputies were dispatched around 1:35 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning at the swimming area Collin Park.

CPR was started and the boy was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Rowlett where he was pronounced deceased.

The child was not wearing flotation devices.

The investigation will continue.

For more information see the July 10 edition of The Wylie News.

By Wyndi Veigel [email protected]