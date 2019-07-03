Council denies development for second time

Wylie City Council again denied a request for annexation to a developer proposing a residential subdivision on the east edge of town that has been vigorously protested by nearby property owners who live outside city limits.

The denial the 14.599-acre annexation was made at a Tuesday, June 25, regular council session. Council members also denied the proposal in April.

In the annexation request, Skorburg Company proposed development of 62 residential lots on the property that front on E. Stone Road, but requested several waivers from city development standards. Those waivers would allow construction of smaller houses on smaller lots, a reduction in the amount of the home exterior required to be masonry and a reduction in the number of front elevation designs required for variations in house appearances.

A separate agenda item asked city approval to relocate a sewer line.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]