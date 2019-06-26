WISD trustees adopt budget

Wylie Independent School District trustees last week approved a $192.57 million budget that reflects changes mandated by the 86th Texas Legislature, including more funds from the state and mandated raises for select personnel.

The board met Monday, June 17 in regular session to conduct a public hearing and adopt the budget. A cut in the property tax rate directed in legislation this year also was discussed, but the tax rate will not be adopted until August.

When Texas legislators convened in Austin for their biennial session this year a concerted effort was made to address rising property taxes and school finance reform. Finals bills were not passed until late May, leaving WISD and other district little time to adjust numbers before adopting budgets in June.

“Michele (Finance Director Michele Trongaard) and I literally got new numbers every day,” Superintendent David Vinson said.

For the full story, see the June 26 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]