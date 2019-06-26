Girl Scouts install lending library at Olde City Park

Three Wylie Girl Scouts last week installed a Little Free Library to promote reading and the community at Olde City Park downtown.

A ceremony to dedicate the project, for which they earned the Silver Award, was held Friday, May 31.

The Girl Scouts, Sereen Elkhalid, Natalia Duran De La Vega and Chloe Moubarak, are members of Troop 7271.

“We thought it would be good for the community,” Moubarak said.

The Scouts came up with the idea of establishing the lending library last fall as their Silver Award project, which requires that Scouts complete a community project that is sustainable, not temporary.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]