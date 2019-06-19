Promotions, pinnings at WF-R

In a ceremony last week, new badges were pinned on Fire Chief Brandon Blythe and Assistant Fire Chief Brian Ritter to signify their promotions to the top two posts in Wylie Fire-Rescue.

Two other firefighters also were promoted and will take part in badge pinning ceremonies later. Promoted from captain to Battalion Chief was Katy Willoughby, and Michael Ahlemeier moved up from driver/engineer to captain.

Blythe is a Wylie native, 1993 graduate of Wylie High School and has served the department since 2003. He joined the Wylie department as a lieutenant when WF-R was transitioning to a paid department, promoted to Battalion Chief in 2010 and became Assistant Chief in 2014.

For the full story, see the June 19 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]