Lovejoy ISD selects new superintendent

Lovejoy Independent School District trustees last week selected Michael Goddard, Ph.D, who was the first principal of Lovejoy High School, as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent.

The board made its decision Tuesday, June 4. The post has been open since former superintendent Ted Moore was placed on administrative leave in February amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“I am excited to return back home and reconnect with the Lovejoy ISD family and community. Lovejoy ISD has established itself as a premier district in the state and nation, and I was excited to have been a part of the foundational work that went into launching Lovejoy ISD to where it is today,” Goddard said. “The brightest days for Lovejoy ISD are ahead.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]