90-year-old Navy veteran recalls Korean war experience

Although the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Europe was celebrated early this month, navy veteran Morris Ripple, who lives near Wylie, has memories of another far-flung war, in Korea.

Ripple will be feted by family and friends when he turns 90 years old on June 17.

The veteran was born a long way from water in West Texas and was reared with five brothers on the family farm during the 1930s and 1940s, attending a 1-room school until the family moved to town and the brothers enrolled in a larger school that went through the 12th grade. Ripple graduated high school as World War II came to an end.

Ripple realized that education was important and enrolled for a year of college in Abilene but returned to help on the family farm because his family could not afford for him to continue school. However, as political tensions rose in Korea, which had been divided north and south into two countries, the West Texan joined the navy.

By Joe Reavis