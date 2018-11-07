WISD plans veteran tribute Nov. 12

Wylie area residents are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day program planned for Monday, Nov. 12 at Wylie Stadium by Air Force JROTC cadets from Wylie and Wylie East high schools.

The ceremony starts promptly at 10:40 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m. Guests are asked to arrive at the stadium by 10:20 a.m. to be seated for the program start.

A pre-event Veterans Reception with complimentary light breakfast starts at 9 a.m. at the 544 Café on the WHS campus facing Kroger supermarket. Shuttles will take veterans from stadium parking to the café.

Welcome and introductions begin the program, followed by a presentation of the colors and singing of the national anthem. A brief history of Veterans Day and the President’s Veterans Day Letter will be read.

Veterans in attendance will be recognized by era and then by branch of service, with branch service music played.

All WHS and WEHS cadets will perform a pass and review to conclude the ceremony.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]