Wylie 1977 state champs to hold 40th anniversary celebration

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

The 1977 Wylie Pirates will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their state championship run on Oct. 14 at Burnett Junior High School. The general public is invited to join in the celebration, which will include coaches, players and special guests.

The celebration will begin with a meet and greet that will be followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m., with the rest of the program running from 7:30-10 p.m. The cost is $15 for admission and the dinner, with children ages 12 and under eating free.

Cash payment can be sent to Attn: Bobby Skipwith, 101 Calloway #100, Wylie, Texas 75098. Anyone with questions regarding payment should contact Mr. Skipwith at 972-974-6470 or by email at [email protected].

For more information about the event, check out www.facebook.com/1977WyliePiratechampionshipteam or email Roy Fuentes at [email protected].