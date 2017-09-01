Game Updates — Wylie East vs. Rockwall Heath

Freshman football — Aug. 31

Heath 45, Wylie East White 16 —Cade Dorethy and Jordan Faulkner eac had touchdown runs for the Raiders against the Hawks.

Heath 28,Wylie East Blue 12 — Cade Adamson threw a touchdown pass to Dillon LaRue, while Christian Johnson ran for a touchdown.

Varsity football — Sept. 1

The Wylie East Raiders will kick off the 2017 season 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 against Rockwall Heath at Wylie Stadium.



1st Qtr – Rockwall Heath scores on its first two possessions and leads East 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

2nd Qtr – Each team adds a field goal, and Heath heads into halftime with a 17-3 advantage.

3rd Qtr – The teams traded touchdowns, with Corbin Johnson getting Wylie East’s score. Heath, though, still leads 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

4th Qtr – Rockwall Heath adds a touchdown and a field goal to go on and win 34-10.

