The Wylie tennis team fell 11-8 to Sherman during a recent preseason match. The Pirates trailed 4-3 after doubles competition, and then fought hard in singles action before falling to their opponents from the north.

Winning matches for the Pirates were Jordin Ly, Grant Winger, Landon Brownlow, Bryan Vo, Garet Cooper, Davis Roe, Parker Zucha and Lauren Sudak.