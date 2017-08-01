Wylie girl part of USATF JO gold-medal relay team

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Wylie’s Anaya Washington was part of the Team Quest 18U girls 400 relay team that took first in the during last week’s USATF Junior Olympics in Lawrence, Kan. The team ran a 45.52 to take the gold after qualifying with a fourth-place finish in the preliminaries (45.52).

Three other Wylie-based athletes also competed for Team Quest, with Savannah Redmond and Trinity Washington being part of a sixth-place 14U 400 relay team (48.28), with Redmond also taking 16th in the long jump (16-7). William Perry (14U boys) took 20th in the 200 (24.08) and ran a 52.90 in the 400.

Another Wylie competitor, Destini Jeter of the North Texas Cheetahs, took 16th in the girls’ 16U 400 hurdles (1:06.63), while Celdon Gooch (12U) tied for 36th in the boys’ high jump.